Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/17/2023 – 21:43

Former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) denied, this Thursday, the 17th, the statements by the hacker Walter Delgatti Neto made at the Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPMI) on the 8th of January. In an interview with Jovem Pan, the former president stated that Delgatti was “fantasizing” in his testimony to the collegiate and denied that he had talked to the hacker about a wiretapping of the president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Alexandre de Moraes.

The former president confirmed that he received the hacker at Palácio da Alvorada on one occasion. To the CPMI, Delgatti said that the meeting would be to organize an attempt to show that the electronic voting machine was liable to fraud. For the radio, Bolsonaro said he asked him to speak with members of the Ministry of Defense who were part of the TSE electoral commission before the October presidential elections.

“He is inspired today. There was a meeting and I sent him to the Ministry of Defense to talk to the technicians. He was there (at the Alvorada Palace and at the Ministry of Defense) and dropped the subject. He is completely flying. There’s fantasy there. I’ve only met him once at breakfast (at Alvorada), and I haven’t spoken to him on the phone ever since. How can he be sure of a staple? We are unaware of that”, said the former president to Jovem Pan.

In the morning, most of the time of the CPMI session was made up of questions asked by parliamentarians aligned with the government. After the break, in the afternoon, opposition politicians questioned the hacker. According to the former president, Delgatti was silent when confronted by his allies, and would have “exalted himself” earlier for being “among friends”.

“Delgatti’s silence this afternoon was what drew the most attention. Several contradictions and on top of what he himself said in the morning and did not answer important questions from parliamentarians. If he got excited in the morning because he was among friends, ”said the former Chief Executive.

Hacker said Bolsonaro wanted to invade polls and guaranteed pardon

At the CPMI session, the hacker said that Bolsonaro had offered him a pardon for violating court precautionary measures and hacking the electronic voting machine system to expose alleged vulnerabilities. According to Delgatti, the conversation with the former president took place at Alvorada and was mediated by deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP), former aide Mauro Cid and Colonel Marcelo Câmara, former special advisor to the Presidency.

He did not present evidence of the accusations against the former president, but he gave details and listed alleged witnesses. The hacker made himself available to the authorities to conduct confrontations and prove the statement.

“Yes, I received (benefit proposal). In fact, the idea there was for me to receive a pardon from the president. He had granted a pardon to the deputy (Daniel Silveira) and, as I was being investigated by (Operation) Spoofing, prevented from accessing the internet and working, I was aiming for this pardon, which was offered on the day”, said Delgatti to the CPMI rapporteur, senator Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA).

“Don’t worry, if a judge arrests you, I’ll have the judge arrested”, the former president would have said, according to the version presented by Delgatti. The hacker even said that the former president laughed when he made the statement.

On another occasion, Zambelli would have mediated a connection between Delgatti and Bolsonaro. In this conversation, the former president would have, according to the deponent’s version, said that he obtained an illegal wiretapping from Alexandre de Moraes, but that the hacker would need to assume responsibility for the crime. “In that wiretap there would be compromising conversations by the minister and he (Bolsonaro) needed me to take over this wiretap”, he said.