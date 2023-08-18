More than six years after the launch of the system, the nintendoswitch continues to receive a steady stream of original games, as well as ports of titles that debuted elsewhere. In 2022, Vampire Survivors launched in pc, mobile and platforms Xboxbut the fans of Nintendo they stared enviously. After winning multiple awards and nominations, the game launched today on the nintendoswitch, giving users a chance to see what all the fuss is about! The game has also been released at a 10% discount, making it cost just $4.49, instead of the usual $4.99. The discount will be available until August 30.

A launch trailer for the game on the nintendoswitch can be found below. Readers interested in buying Vampire Survivors in the eShop they can do it right here. In addition to the base game, Vampire Survivors arrives to the nintendoswitch along with previously released DLCs. Legacy of the Moonspell and Tides of the Foscari are available on the system, and both have also received a 10% discount, launching at just $1.79 each.

Both expansions add a new stage, as well as new characters, weapons, and more. The game’s debut in the switches coincides with the launch of cooperative multiplayer, which is available on all current game platforms.

For those who are not familiar with Vampire Survivors, the game is a roguelike in which players must survive as long as possible while waves of opponents attack. Players begin by selecting one of the game’s playable characters, each of whom has their own strengths and weaknesses. As players survive longer, they will unlock new weapons and abilities that can help them discover new areas to explore.

Although players will encounter a wide variety of monsters, none of them are actual vampires, despite the title. The music and images of the game are somewhat reminiscent of the series castlevania, although the gameplay is significantly different! The success of Vampire Survivors led to the announcement of an animated series in April. Story Kitchen is working on the port, and the developer Luca Galante will be involved.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: This game is available on Game Pass and it’s easy to get hyped, the graphics of the game are something that you won’t trust that it’s a good game and… actually it’s not spectacular at all but, addictive, that’s it! Yes it is!