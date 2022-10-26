By Maria Carolina Marcello

BRASILIA (Reuters) – President and reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said on Wednesday that he will seek all means to appeal a decision by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) that did not accept a request for an investigation of alleged disfavor of his campaign. in political propaganda inserts on the radio.

“Our legal department must certainly file an appeal,” said the president in a hastily convened speech at Palácio da Alvorada. “For our part, we will go to the last consequences, within the four lines of the Constitution, to enforce what our audits have found”.

The president of the TSE, Alexandre de Moraes, earlier rejected the complaint presented by the Bolsonaro campaign for considering that there is “minimal evidence” about the alleged imbalance, and also mentioned a possible intention to disrupt the elections.

Moraes also ordered the opening of an administrative proceeding on possible misuse of the party fund to subsidize the hiring of audits to subsidize the request, in addition to sending the case to the Federal Supreme Court (STF), where an investigation is being carried out that investigates the existence of a criminal organization, with a strong digital presence, to attack democracy and the rule of law in the country.

Earlier, in a press conference, Bolsonaro accused the TSE of being biased and of favoring his opponent, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).