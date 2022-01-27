President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Wednesday, 26, that the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) for fuels has already been agreed with the economic team. To supporters in front of Palácio da Alvorada, he also said he expected the approval of the text by the National Congress. “I think he approves,” he declared.

At a time when the rise in gasoline and diesel pressures inflation and affects the president’s popularity, the government’s idea is to present parliamentarians with a text that allows for zero taxes on fuels – but also on electricity and gas – without presenting counterpart on the revenue side.

The authorship of the PEC should be in charge of Alexandre Silveira (PSD-MG), who will take office as senator after the resignation of Antonio Anastasia (PSD-MG), with bags ready to assume a seat at the Federal Audit Court. must be government leader in the Senate, a position vacant since Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE) handed him over to the government.

“I had an idea, I got it right with the Economy: a Proposal for an Amendment to the Constitution allowing, authorizing, to reduce PIS/Confins on fuels, electricity and gas. I’ve already finished gas. Also governors can do the same thing without presenting an alternative source to supply what they have lost. Many people didn’t like it,” the president told supporters this Wednesday, after leaving the Planalto Palace. “There are governors who agree with the PEC, as long as I put another article: whatever they lose in revenue, I pay for it”, he added, laughing.

The Executive’s idea displeased governors, averse to the idea of ​​zeroing the ICMS, one of the main sources of revenue for the States. In response to Bolsonaro’s articulations, today, 21 state chief executives decided to freeze the tax for another 60 days.

To the supporters present, Bolsonaro also promised, if the PEC is enacted, to zero the PIS/Cofins levied on diesel on the same day, by means of a decree in the Official Gazette (DOU). “It helps to fight inflation”, evaluated the president about the government’s proposal.

