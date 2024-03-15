A car made of glass. As transparent as possible. Car designer Marcello Gandini stunned the world in 1967, when Lamborghini brought the new Marzal to Prince Rainier and his wife Princess Grace Kelly prior to the Monte Carlo Grand Prix. Only one model of the model, in which the seats had silver upholstery and the center section and doors were made entirely of glass, was ultimately made. According to the myths of the time, owner Ferrucio Lamborghini did not think it was a good idea from a privacy point of view that women's legs were so clearly visible from the outside.

Lamborghini certainly did not say goodbye to designer Gandini. A year earlier, he had designed the successful Miura for the then young luxury brand, a sports car that was distinguished by its curving shapes and headlights with eyelashes.

This was followed in 1973 by the Countach, a fast sports car that was characterized by its sleek aerodynamic and futuristic wedge shape. After Gardini experimented with vertically opening doors on the Alfa Romeo Carabo concept car in 1968, the Countach became the first car to be put into production with these scissor doors. The Countach was on posters in many boys' rooms in the 1970s and 1980s, including boys who later became car designers themselves and mentioned this with some pride in interviews.

Lamborghini

Last weekend, Gandini died at the age of 85 in Rivoli, just outside Turin. His funeral is this weekend in Turin, the city where he made most of his designs. He not only became known for the luxurious sports cars he designed, in addition to Lamborghini he also worked for other Italian brands such as Alfa Romeo (Carabo and Montréal), Ferrari (GT4) and Lancia (Stratos). Gardini was also behind the first version of the popular Volkswagen Polo, the second generation Renault 5 and designed the Citroën BX. All affordable cars, which distinguished themselves by offering a lot of space in small areas, which many ordinary citizens have driven.

Marcello Gandini Photo Richard Faulks/Camera press/HH

Gandini's father actually had a different career in mind for his son. He himself was a conductor of orchestras, he wanted his son to become a pianist. But, as Marcello Gandini himself later said, his father was also at the cradle of his career as a car designer by giving him a box of Meccano as a gift when he was five, the metal toys with which children at that time put together cars, planes and buildings. could put.

Gandini worked briefly as an interior architect after dropping out of school. At the request of a friend, he tinkered with the engine of his racing car, but also decided to adjust the bodywork. At the age of 20 he designed his first concept car. He applied for a job at the then famous Bertone design studio, but was rejected by then head designer Giorgetto Giugiraro. When he left a year later, owner Nuccio Bertone brought in the 27-year-old Gandini and quickly appointed him design director.

A year after he was hired at Bertone, he delivered his first calling card with the Lamborghini Miura. Already in the Lamborghini Miura, he shifted the engine to a position in the middle of the rear of the car, behind the driver's seat, setting a new standard that was later followed by other sports car manufacturers.

“It was only when my father saw the Miura that he understood that I could play different notes than him: the notes of engines,” Gandini said three months before his death when accepting an honorary doctorate from the Technical University of Turin. “The roots of my upbringing lie in a family tradition that did not allow much deviation: the natural path was humanistic, literary, classical studies. But I rebelled and chose my own path.”

While employed by Bertone, Gandini developed about a hundred cars in the fourteen years he worked there. This included many concept cars, but the designer, often referred to as a visionary, also developed cars for the mass market at Bertone, such as the Volkswagen Polo and the first 5-series from BMW. “Cheaper cars can be just as nice as very expensive ones,” he said in one of the few interviews with him. “For my own use, I prefer very practical cars.”

Citroen BX

In 1979, Gandini left Bertone and started his own business. With his own agency he designed cars that were even more for the mass market, such as the Renault 5 (second generation) and the Citroën BX. Later he also helped Maserati with two versions of the Quattroporte, which was popular in the luxury segment at the time. He no longer limited himself to cars. His studio in Turin also produced designs for helicopters, nightclubs, trucks and motorcycles.

Gandini continued to design until late in life. In 2017, the Indian manufacturer Tata Motors showed the TaMo Racemo sports car, which Gandini had designed for the brand, at the Geneva Motor Show.

With its sharp and futuristic contours, even late in life, he thought Lamborghini's Countach was the most beautiful car he had designed, he said in an interview. When the very last one rolled off the production line he was offered it, but he turned the car down. His explanation: “I didn't feel like having to clean it all the time.”