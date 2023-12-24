Former president shared records of his trip to the city of Nerópolis; greeted and took photos with supporters

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was received with shouts of “myth” when taking tours in Nerópolis, city of Goiás, this weekend (23-24.dec.2023). In one of the appointments, the politician joked about sharing the prize for Mega da Virada with Goianos if you win.

“If I win in the New Year's Mega Sena, I promise to share the prize with the people of Nerópolis, but the people of Nerópolis will have to find me, is that ok?” the former president said jokingly to supporters. He published a record of the moment on his social networks this Sunday (Dec 24, 2023).

Watch (1min12s):

On Saturday (Dec 24), Bolsonaro was greeted with shouts of support upon arriving at a fair in Nerópolis. There, he took photos, received applause and also signed autographs.

Watch (1min12s):

The former president also greeted and took photos with supporters from Goiás at a pastry shop in the city. At the scene, he was also applauded and heard shouts of “myth”.

Watch (1min09s):