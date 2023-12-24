First modification:
Between concerns about mistreatment and human rights violations of migrants in southern Mexico and political pressures, driven by conservative lobbies, from the White House, Mexico is considering once again focusing on managing the migration crisis. . In the last few hours, several flights have been registered with hundreds of migrants on board who are being returned to their countries of origin by the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
#Mexico #implements #returns #migrants #countries #origin
Leave a Reply