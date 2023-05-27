“It’s time to investigate those who are against democracy”, says President Lula’s party; watch video

This Friday (May 26, 2023), the PT profile on social networks shared a video featuring the former president Jair Bolsonaro (pl) how “the face of the blow”. The video addresses the CPMI on January 8 and the events that preceded the invasion of the Planalto Palace, National Congress and STF (Federal Superior Court). According to the publication, there was incitement to the coup, attacks on the ballot boxes, the STF and democracy by Bolsonaro supporters. In the description of the video, PT said that in the extremist attack “the hatred spread for 4 years by Bolsonaro and his allies has become a true terror for the Brazilian population”. Finally, the president’s party Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) claimed to be “Time to investigate those who are against democracy. No amnesty!”. The CPI do Coup, as it is called by government supporters, was installed on Thursday (May 26) with the collegiate of 16 senators and 16 deputies, with a Lulista majority. The purpose of the Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry is to investigate the financers of acts of vandalism and omission by the security forces, including the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino.

Watch (2min29s):