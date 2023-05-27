“Ana de nadie” ends the week in the best way. The advance shared on YouTube shows Ana concerned about the continuous approaches of “Mona” with Joaquín. In addition, a friend of Florencia will tell her that she should become friends with Cortés, which will unsettle the young woman. Likewise, Adelaida’s relationships with Horacio, and Ana and Joaquín continue to be questioned. Undoubtedly, the best is yet to come in the novel starring Jorge Enrique Abello. In order for you to follow the Colombian production, we leave you a complete guide so that you know how, when, at what time and where to see the premiere of a new episode of the telenovela.

Advance of “Ana de nadie” 1×59

When does episode 59 of “Ana de nadie” premiere?

The chapters of the novel “Nobody’s Anne”They are broadcast Monday through Friday. Episode 59 arrives This Friday May 26 2023 and will continue its broadcast in prime time on the RCN channel.

“Ana de nadie” has passion and plots. Photo: RCN

What time does “Ana de nadie” 159 come out?

The production of RCNgoes on the air at 9.30 p.m. (Colombian time), after “Survivor, the island of celebrities”.

Where to see the complete episodes of “Ana de nadie”?

You can watch the episodes of“Nobody’s Anne”through the RCN channel. The novel arrived on Wednesday, March 1, on the small screen and is about to complete its first 60 episodes on the air.

Horacio and Ana’s family in “Ana de nadie”. Photo: RCN

What is “Ana de nadie” about?

“This is the story of Ana Ocampo, a woman who after 25 years of marriage decides to separate from her unfaithful husband, Horacio Valenzuela, giving herself the opportunity to live new experiences,” reads the website of RCN.

