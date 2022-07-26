The fainting of the presenter abruptly ended this Tuesday the second debate between the candidates to succeed Boris Johnson at the head of the British Government and the Conservative Party, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

The face-to-face, organized by The Sun newspaper and the new TalkTV channel, was as heated as the rest of the confrontations between the conservative leadership candidates, when an unexpected event forced the duel to be settled.

(Also read: United Kingdom: Truss and Sunak face each other in a new debate)

A crash followed by an “oh my God!” that Truss let out, who was focused on by the camera, alerted the viewers of the broadcast.

Immediately Truss was seen approaching the moderator, TalkTV’s Head of Policy Kate McCann, with a frightened face, at which point the live broadcast was cut off.

After several minutes of anxiety, a spokesman for News UK – a group to which The Sun belongs – reported that “a medical problem” had been recorded in the study.

(You may be interested in: Video: man saves minor who fell from a fifth floor in China from dying)

Finally, a few moments later, TalkTV reported that McCann had fainted and the debate would not resume.

“McCann passed out on air and while he’s fine, the medical advice is that we shouldn’t continue the debate.“The channel said in a statement, in which it apologized to the audience.

He also stressed that it had not been a security incident and that the candidates were fine.

Until that moment, a little more than half an hour of confrontation had elapsed, in which Sunak and Truss openly clashed again over their plans for the British economy.

The former Minister of Economy accused his rival, as he has done throughout the campaign, of seeking an “immoral” tax cut.

(Also: Woman left her baby alone for six days and found her dead when she returned)

Kate McCann fainted on air tonight and although she is fine, the medical advice was that we shouldn’t continue with the debate. We apologize to our viewers and listeners. — TalkTV (@TalkTV) July 26, 2022

“What is morally wrong is asking our children and our grandchildren to foot our bill. Liz (Truss) wants to lower taxes on big business and I don’t think that’s fair,” Sunak said.

For her part, the Foreign Minister, who is far ahead in the polls carried out among members of the Conservative Party – who are the ones who will have to vote to elect their new leader, who will automatically become prime minister – reiterated that the plans of Sunak will make the country “less competitive”.

“If we enter a recession, we will earn less in taxes. And the forecast is that we will go into a recession, we have the lowest growth of the G7 countries,” criticized Truss.

Militant “Tories” will begin voting in August for Johnson’s successor, whose name will be announced on September 5.

*With information from EFE

More news

Japan: The knife massacre for which a man was executed by hanging

Poland: this is what the toilet paper they sell with Putin’s face looks like

What was the first crime that was solved with fingerprints?