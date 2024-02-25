The Huasteca Potosina It is one of the regions that you should visit on your next vacation. However, the current drought that devastates the area has put at risk several attractions in the region, such as the Tamul waterfall.

Tamul Waterfall It is one of the main destinations to visit in the Huasteca Potosina, with a fall of 105 meters high and up to 300 meters wide at its peak.

It is formed through the union of the Gallinas and Santa María rivers, which in turn give rise to the majestic Tampaón River.

However, the current drought caused the water to run out in this waterfall, known as one of the largest in Mexico; which affects not only nature, but also tourism prior to the Easter holidays.

The Tamul Waterfall is located in the magical town of Aquismón, another unmissable destination in your visit to San Luis PotosíYes, and it is considered the jewel of the waterfalls in the Huasteca Potosina.

Tamul Waterfall (Photo: Archive)

Still Can you visit the Tamul waterfall, despite the drought? Before embarking on a trip to this tourist destination, you should know that you will not be able to admire this waterfall, however, you will be able to visit the region.

Currently, tourism service providers continue to carry out boat tours to discover this area of ​​the Huasteca Potosina.

The route that you can take during your trip to this area is along the Tampaón River where you can enjoy different water activities, plus you will have the opportunity to discover the Water Cave.

The Water Cave, the sister of the Tamul Waterfall

The Water Cave It is a magical place located in Huasteca Potosina, in the state of San Luis Potosí.

Water Cave (Photo: Your Experience)

It is a natural trench with crystal-clear waters and a depth greater than twenty meters, which makes it an ideal place for swimming, diving or simply relaxing and enjoying the natural beauty of the place.

To get to the Cueva del Agua, you have to cross the Santa María River on a boat tour that takes you on a journey of approximately 45 minutes, admiring the flora and fauna of the region. Upon arriving at the cave, you can see the impressive stalactites that adorn the ceiling.

La Cueva del Agua is a perfect place for lovers of nature and adventure. In addition to swimming and diving, you can also go hiking, rappelling or simply enjoying the scenery.