President of the PT stated that the former president “attacked Brazil”; departed from a left-wing event in Salvador this Saturday (23.mar)

The president of the PT and federal deputy, Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), said this Saturday (23.mar.2024) that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) cannot take to the streets to ask for conciliation in Brazil “when he attacked the stability of Brazilian institutions”. The deputy participated in the act promoted by the left in Salvador (BA).

During her speech, the congresswoman referred to investigations into the alleged attempted coup d'état during the government of the former chief executive. “Bolsonaro cannot take to the streets to demand conciliation in Brazil when he attacked this and when he attacked the stability of Brazilian institutions, but of all that policy we had of building the country”said Gleisi.

According to information released by STF (Supreme Federal Court), former Air Force commander Carlos de Almeida Baptista Júnior stated that the alleged “coup attempt” could have been accomplished if General Marco Antônio Freire Gomes, commander of the Army, had adhered to the plan.

“When the investigations are finished, we see responsibility, regardless of [sic] whoever it is, whether he is a soldier, a civilian, whether he was President of the Republic, whether he is a deputy, whether he is a parliamentarian, must be held responsible and pay for his actions, whatever the form of payment, including the restriction of freedom.”declared the PT president.

Watch (1min16s):

Gleisi participated in the event in Salvador organized by left-wing parties and organizations this Saturday (23.mar.2024). The demonstration is part of a national mobilization that is being carried out in 16 capitals. In the capital of Bahia, the protest was held in Largo do Pelourinho and started at 3pm.

The demonstrations began to be planned days after the February 25th event organized by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo. The initiative by left-wing parties and organizations is an attempt to react by showing that they can gather large numbers of people on the streets and thus respond to Bolsonarist acts.

The events called for had, in general, a depleted audience. Photos and videos on social media show how the mobilizations took place in Brazilian capitals.

The demonstrations across Brazil had diffuse agendas. They recalled the 1964 military coup d'état, asked that there be no amnesty for those involved in the January 8 attacks and demanded an end to the “genocide in Palestine”.

The acts are organized by fronts Brazil Popular It is Fearless Peoplewith the support of entities such as CUT (Central Única dos Trabalhadores) and MST (Landless Rural Workers Movement), and parties such as PT, the president Luiz Inácio Lula da SilvaPC do B and Psol.