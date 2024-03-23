Crocus Group: Crocus City Hall will be restored after the terrorist attack

The company that owns Crocus City Hall promised to restore the site after the terrorist attack, reports RIA News.

“We will never forget those who fell victim to terrorists. What was destroyed by their dirty hands will be restored,” the Crocus Group said in a statement.

The terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Krasnogorsk occurred on the evening of Friday, March 22, before the performance of the Picnic group. Several men in camouflage burst into the building and opened fire on people, after which several explosions were heard and a fire started. It was reported that at least the top three floors of the Crocus were completely destroyed by the fire.