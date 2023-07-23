Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 7/22/2023 – 5:41 PM Share

Former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said in a speech this Friday, 21, that the judgment of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) that made him ineligible for eight years occurred “in a very nebulous way”. Bolsonaro was convicted of abuse of political power and misuse of the media, for broadcasting a meeting with ambassadors on TV Brasil in which he disseminated false information about the electoral system.

The former president gave a speech after receiving the medal of commander of the city of Anápolis, in Goiás. He was applauded by the audience, who welcomed him with shouts of “myth”. At the first mention of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in the speech, the audience booed. After citing the STF, Bolsonaro criticized the TSE judgment.

“If I represented nothing for our homeland, after those numbers from the TSE, they wouldn’t be chasing me until today”, he said. “They would not, in a rather nebulous way, have made me ineligible. What’s the crime? Corruption was not. Abuse of economic power was not. The system does not want an honest person in the Presidency of the Republic”.

In the judgment that made the former president ineligible, the TSE considered, according to the rapporteur’s vote, that Bolsonaro used the power of office to spread false information about the electronic voting system, in an attempt to gain electoral gains, attack the Superior Electoral Court and make “veiled threats”. For the TSE, the conduct of the former chief executive had a direct impact on the election. The president of the Court, Alexandre de Moraes, also declared that there was a deviation in purpose, since the meeting of the former president with the ambassadors would have served to promote his self-promotion as a candidate and to attack the electoral system.

Bolsonaro made several criticisms of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, whom he referred to as the “other guy”. He said that “something unbelievable happened in October of last year”, in reference to the PT election. In another part of the speech, Bolsonaro stated that he “let” Lula assume the Presidency. Before taking office, the former president traveled to the United States, from where he only returned in March.

“I handed Brazil over… or rather, I let another guy take over. Because I would never pass the belt to a person with a past. I would never give a belt to someone who had and has a past like this guy who took over on January 1st”, he said.

At the end of the speech, Bolsonaro assured that he would return to the Presidency. “It was a mission from the almighty my four years as president. If that’s what he wants, I’m sure we’ll be back. Until we return, we will be collaborating and contributing to good Brazilian politics”, he concluded.

The former president received the Gomes de Souza Ramos commendation, in a ceremony that celebrated the 116th anniversary of Anápolis. Another 34 people were honored.