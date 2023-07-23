Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/22/2023 – 17:44 Share

The vice-president and minister of Development, Industry and Commerce, Geraldo Alckmin, celebrated this Saturday, 22nd, on social networks the announcement of the construction of the first factory of Eve Air Mobility (Eve) and Embraer for the construction of electric aircraft for vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL), popularly known as “flying car”. The industrial plant will be located in the city of Taubaté (SP).

“This is a demonstration of confidence in our Country and, at the same time, proof that our industry, with a favorable business environment, will play a great role in the Brazilian economy in the coming years”, said Alckmin in a video on Twitter, in which he began by saying that the week ended with great news in the Brazilian industrial sector.

“Brazil, under President Lula’s leadership, is showing that it has competitive advantages that place it at the forefront of extremely sophisticated industrial sectors. Innovation, decarbonization and quality job creation is the way forward”, added the minister and vice president.

The “flying car” factory will be built inside the Embraer unit in Taubaté, which will be expanded. According to the company, the location has a strategic structure, with easy access by road and proximity to a railway line. The location is also close to Embraer’s headquarters, in São José dos Campos (SP), and Eve’s engineering and human resources team.

“This decision is in line with our strategic growth plan based on innovation and sustainability. We believe in the enormous potential of the global Urban Air Mobility market and reinforce our commitment to Eve as one of the main companies in this sector”, said Embraer President and CEO, Francisco Gomes Neto, on Wednesday, 20, when the announcement was made.