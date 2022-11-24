Nominated by the president, Messod Azulay and Paulo Sérgio Domingues were approved in a sabbath held at the Senate on Tuesday

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appointed this Thursday (24.Nov.2022) as ministers of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) judges Messod Azulay Neto and Paulo Sérgio Domingues.

The names were indicated by the Chief Executive on August 1st and approved in a hearing held in the Senate on Tuesday (22.Nov). The nominations were published in the extra edition of the Official Diary of the Union this 5th. Here’s the full of the decrees (63 KB).

Since the nominations, Domingues and Azulay took advantage of the hiatus until the Sabbath to visit offices and present themselves to senators, including in the last weeks before the Sabbath. During the period, the president of the CCJ, Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP), managed to be re-elected for another 8 years in office.

Read the profiles of the new ministers:

Paulo Sergio Domingues – holds a master’s degree in law from the Johann Wolfgang Goethe Universität, Germany, graduated in law from the University of São Paulo and professor of civil procedural law at the Faculty of Law of Sorocaba (FADI). He is a career federal judge at the TRF-3, based in SP. Since 2014, he has chaired the 7th Panel of the Court and is a member of the Special Body. Previously, he was a lawyer and attorney for the municipality of São Paulo;

Messod Azulay – Federal judge of the TRF-2, based in Rio de Janeiro. He graduated from the National Faculty of Law at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro and has taken extension courses at Fundação Getúlio Vargas. He entered the TRF-2 for the constitutional fifth through the Order of Lawyers of Brazil. He was director of the Cultural Center of Federal Justice in Rio de Janeiro.

Disturbed choice to the STJ

On May 11, the STJ defined a four-person list to compete for the two open positions at the STJ. The most voted were Messod Azulay and Ney Bello, from TRF-1. In the 2nd round, the name Paulo Sérgio Domingues was chosen. Afterwards, the Court defined Fernando Quadros (TRF-4).

O Power360 anticipated in November 2021 the most quoted names. In April of this year, the list was updated, showing that Azulay, Bello, Domingues and Quadros were the favorites.

He also anticipated that the ministers would choose to form a quadruple list, instead of two triples. Thus, Bolsonaro would have to nominate 2 of the 4 candidates presented by the STJ, instead of having 6 options.

As of the formation of the list, the process of choosing the names by Bolsonaro was quite troubled. The president had committed to several interlocutors to nominate Ney Bello, favorite of Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), to one of the vacancies.

The judge ended up being left out of the nominations, which forced Bolsonaro to give satisfaction before formally choosing the names. He called Bello and Gilmar.

Some interlocutors came to understand that the president would work in the Senate so that the CCJ would reject the name of Paulo Sérgio Domingues.