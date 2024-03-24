Katy Jara, known for her career in tropical music, reappeared on national television with a renewed and spiritual repertoire. The Peruvian artist, who left the spotlight for a time, returned with an emotional presentation of Christian music, which left her audience moved and reflective. This change of direction in her career has generated curiosity and admiration among her followers and the general public. She relives the presentation of her on the small screen.

YOU CAN SEE: Katy Jara returns to the stage after leaving cumbia for Christianity: “Many people turn their backs”

How was Katy Jara's return to national television?

Last Saturday, March 23, Katy Jara surprised viewers of the program 'El reventonazo de la Chola' with a moving interpretation of a Christian song. Dressed simply and transmitting a message of peace and hope, she demonstrated her versatility and commitment to her new artistic stage. Her voice, full of emotion, touched the hearts of the spectators, which has marked a before and after in her career.

YOU CAN SEE: Katy Jara celebrates the entry of religious radio after the closure of Oasis and generates controversy on social media

Why did Katy Jara distance herself from tropical music and Peruvian television?

Katy Jara He decided to move away from cumbia and television in 2022, in search of a significant change in his life and trajectory towards a more spiritual and personal direction. It should be noted that the artist was motivated to follow this path after experiencing a feeling of emptiness despite her success and popularity.

This transformation led her to adopt a completely different lifestyle, so she dedicated herself completely to Christian music. As part of her change, Katy gave up many things, including her previous music style, makeup, clothes, and high heels.

Despite the challenges and the distance of some people, Katy Jara remained firm in her decision and feels more fulfilled and satisfied than ever. In that sense, she is prepared to share her music and her faith with whoever she is willing to listen to.

“I left cumbia and television because God put that in my heart, at the beginning it was difficult because many people turn their backs on you, even family members, many doors are closed to you. But little by little God is putting everything in order and I do not regret what I left behind,” Jara explained.

Katy Jara is now a Christian music performer. Photo: LR/broadcast composition

When does Katy Jara return to the stage?

Regarding his musical career, Katy Jara is preparing for his return to the stage together with the Dominican group Barak on March 30 at the San Marcos Stadium. In addition, the Peruvian artist plans to release her first album with 12 songs of her own authorship to seek to transmit messages of faith and hope.

“Now we are resuming all our work as a singer and preacher of the word of God… Nowadays when there is so much uncreative and very low quality music, which is very successful, it is contradictory, people increasingly want music from less quality and they are the ones who advance the most. It is a difficult mission, but we continue to strive,” Katy added.

#Katy #Jara #surprises #reappearing #national #television #singing #Christian #music