Bologna – Short week for Spezia, which is only five days after the defeat accrued at the “Peak” with Roma returns to the field on the first day of the second leg of the championship. Contesting hostilities with Luca Gotti’s team is Bologna, coached by the great ex Thiago Motta.

In the Spice house the infirmary is still the master. Mbala Nzola is not the only fish to fry for Gotti, who also has to deal with the absences of Ekdal, Bastoni and new signing Szymon Zurkowski. Therefore, with the transfer of Kiwior to Arsenal official, the eagle coach opts for the classic 3-5-2. In front of Dragowski move Amian, Caldara and Nikolaou, skilled and enlistable after the discounted round of disqualification with Roma. In midfield, given the many defections, it is Kovalenko and Bourabia who watch the backs of pivot Ampadu, while Holm and Reca have the task of setting fire to the Dall’Ara flanks. Finally, in attack, there is still space for the unprecedented Agudelo – Gyasi couple, with Maldini and Verde ready to take over the match in progress.

Training problems also for Thiago Motta. The former Spezia coach, having to give up the injured Arnautovic and Sansone, promoted Zirkzee to the center of the attack and moved Soriano to the wing. To complete the offensive package there are then Ferguson, who acts under the central striker, and the immovable Orsolini. In midfield, Moro and Schouten set the pace for the Bolognese players, while Cambiaso, Lucumì Soumaoro and Posch presided over Skorupski’s goalposts from left to right.

Said of the official formations, there are many themes presented by the first challenge of the first match of the twentieth round. Above all, the match between Spezia and Thiago Motta, the coach who led the eaglets to their second consecutive salvation. But also the challenge between the two Polish goalkeepers, Lukasz Skorupski and Bartolomiej Dragowski. To finish with the danger, be wary. There are three players called up at risk of disqualification among the Ligurians: Ampadu, Gyasi and Caldara.