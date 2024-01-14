Bologna is about to become, in effect, the first Italian city to become almost entirely a 30 km/h zone. It will do so from Tuesday, when the Municipality will begin to issue the first fines to those who do not respect the new speed limit on all the roads that provide it: the administration has made it known that approximately six patrolswhich will be operating on different shifts during the day, will be engaged in all neighborhoods of the city, especially on roads that pass at 30 km/h, but also on some routes that remain at 50 km/h.

Infovelox debuts

The streets where there are schools, markets and neighborhood shops, hospitals, nursing and health homes, parks and gardens, neighborhood houses and sports facilities will be those monitored more by the traffic police. To “facilitate” all motorists, the introduction of “infovelox“: these are mobile light panels purchased by the Municipality that do not impose fines, but report in real time the actual speed of vehicles in transit, highlighting in green the speeds that respect 30 km/h and in red those that exceed it. They will be placed near checkpoints by patrols, with drivers who do not respect the limit being stopped.

Telelasers confirmed

The presence of telelasers has also been confirmed: they will be marked with a sign 80 meters Before of their presence, and will in fact allow the police to remotely ascertain whether motorists are exceeding the speed limits. The sanctions against the latter will start from 36 km/h on roads where the limit is 30 and from 56 km/h on roads where the limit is 50. “Only with a cultural change in the use of the road will it be possible to achieve the City 30and save lives,” the municipality reports.

Criticism from politics

It has been raining for several months now criticisms towards the local administration for the provision in question. The latest in chronological order came from the deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, who explained: “It's difficult to think that the 30 km/h speed limit can be respected. It is right to control the speed, but rules must always be given respectable. Giving the 30km/h rule means that no one will do them and everyone will break the rules. Maybe it would have been better to be more strict about respecting the 50 km/h limit.”