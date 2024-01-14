Dortmund (dpa)

Young English international, Jadon Sancho, expressed his great pleasure in assisting Borussia Dortmund's second goal, during the 3-0 win at Darmstadt Stadium, in the German Football League.

Sancho, 23 years old, returned to his old club, Dortmund, on a loan contract until the end of the season, coming from Manchester United.

Sancho created the second goal, which Marco Reus scored against the team at the bottom of the Bundesliga, during his first appearance this season with his old team.

Sancho said: “Since my arrival, I have felt at home, and I am happy to be back on the field again.” He added, “I was happy to see Marco again. He is a dear friend of mine, and I appreciate him. I was happy to make the second goal for him.”

Regarding his ambitions with Dortmund, which is ranked fifth in the Bundesliga, Sancho explained, “I feel happy again. My return to the field is an attempt to help the team, by returning it to the top three positions, and of course qualifying for the Champions League next year, and I have personal goals that I will not reveal now.” ».