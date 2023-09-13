Bolivia vs. Venezuela: LIVE, follow minute by minute

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Argentine National Team.
Argentine National Team.
Match on the second date of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
Without Lionel Messi, Argentina wants to show off at the height of his world title against a threatening Bolivia La Paz this Tuesday on the second date of the South American World Cup, in which Neymar’s Brazil arrives in Peru with the momentum of his overwhelming game in his debut.
The Albiceleste will have a tough test at the 3,600 m altitude of La Paz, one of the most complicated venues in the extensive eliminatory that ends in September 2025, although lately the Hernando Siles stadium has ceased to be an impregnable stronghold, as proven Argentina’s victory in the previous qualifier by 2-1. But you have to get the strategy right and have a squad that is 100% in physical shape to leave La Paz successful.
