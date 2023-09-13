













The Pokémon Company and the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam will have a collaboration, however no further details have been revealed about it. The promotional video introduced us to Pikachu and Eevee running in a not coincidental field full of sunflowers that makes a direct reference to the famous oil painting by the Dutch artist.

The collaboration could be revealed from September 28, although we can still wait for more specific details prior to that. However, perhaps we can expect pieces inspired by the extensive catalog of Pokémon creatures.

This was the case of A previous collaboration with Japan House in Los Angeles, this project involved classic Japanese crafts and in them the famous creatures were presented.

There was also a collection of Pokémon cards that were based on the art of Edvard Munch, Norwegian artist best known for his famous painting of “The Scream.”

Each of these merged items are already considered collectible. However, it remains to be seen what kind of artistic project inspired by Van Gogh will be launched.

What is Pokémon Sleep?

Pokémon Sleep It is one of the most recent video games in the franchise, it is very innovative since it allows you to play while you sleep. Not only can you acquire your most special creatures, but you can review the various positions in which they rest next to you.

The video game is available for iOS and Android, and is free.

