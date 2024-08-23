Bold Pilot: Legend of a Champion: Plot, Cast and Streaming of the Film

Tonight, Friday 23 August 2024, at 9:30 pm on Canale 5, Bold Pilot – Legend of a Champion (Bizim İçin Şampiyon), a 2018 film directed and written by Ahmet Katıksız, will be broadcast. The film tells the true story of the racehorse Bold Pilot and his jockey Halis Karataş. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot (true story)

Based on a true story. The exciting adventure of the jockey Halis Karatas, and he dreams of taking part in great horse races and becoming a successful jockey. His life will change after meeting Bold Pilot, a beautiful horse.

Bold Pilot: The Cast

We have seen the plot of Bold Pilot, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Ekin Koç: Halis Karatas

Farah Zeynep Abdullah: Begüm Atman

Fikret Kuşkan: Özdemir Atman

Sibel Taşcıoğlu: Meral Atman

Ali Seçkiner Alıcı: Hasan Karataş

Serkan Ercan: Yasar

Erdem Akakçe: Mümin Çılgın

Sekvan Serinkaya: Gulag

Merve Altınkaya: Zeynep Atman

Melis Sezen: Esra Atman

Senay Dede: The Last Atman

Mert Denizmen: Tuncay Uşaklı

Oguz Kara: Erdi Karataş

Ali Kayakit: Ali Kayakit

Nurhan Ozenen: Doctor Nese

Burak Tamdogan: Doctor Hakan

Nalan Kuruçim: Meliha Karataş

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Bold Pilot – Legend of a Champion live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will air tonight – Friday 23 August 2024 – at 9:30 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.