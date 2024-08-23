Bold Pilot: Legend of a Champion: Plot, Cast and Streaming of the Film
Tonight, Friday 23 August 2024, at 9:30 pm on Canale 5, Bold Pilot – Legend of a Champion (Bizim İçin Şampiyon), a 2018 film directed and written by Ahmet Katıksız, will be broadcast. The film tells the true story of the racehorse Bold Pilot and his jockey Halis Karataş. But let’s see all the information in detail together.
Plot (true story)
Based on a true story. The exciting adventure of the jockey Halis Karatas, and he dreams of taking part in great horse races and becoming a successful jockey. His life will change after meeting Bold Pilot, a beautiful horse.
Bold Pilot: The Cast
We have seen the plot of Bold Pilot, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Ekin Koç: Halis Karatas
- Farah Zeynep Abdullah: Begüm Atman
- Fikret Kuşkan: Özdemir Atman
- Sibel Taşcıoğlu: Meral Atman
- Ali Seçkiner Alıcı: Hasan Karataş
- Serkan Ercan: Yasar
- Erdem Akakçe: Mümin Çılgın
- Sekvan Serinkaya: Gulag
- Merve Altınkaya: Zeynep Atman
- Melis Sezen: Esra Atman
- Senay Dede: The Last Atman
- Mert Denizmen: Tuncay Uşaklı
- Oguz Kara: Erdi Karataş
- Ali Kayakit: Ali Kayakit
- Nurhan Ozenen: Doctor Nese
- Burak Tamdogan: Doctor Hakan
- Nalan Kuruçim: Meliha Karataş
Streaming and TV
Where to watch Bold Pilot – Legend of a Champion live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will air tonight – Friday 23 August 2024 – at 9:30 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.
