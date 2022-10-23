Despite this, the Egyptian champion believes that he could have achieved more if he had a better technical staff, and now he is coaching the American team in Roman wrestling.

Mohamed Abdel-Fattah said in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia”: “The journey of winning the gold medal in the world championship began before 2006, in many times I was close to achieving it, but God helped me this year despite my suffering from an injury, in addition to very difficult personal circumstances.” .

Regarding the most prominent Egyptian stars in Olympic sports, “Bouji” added:

Mohamed Ehab won a gold medal in weightlifting 2015.

And this year, Captain Azmi Muhaliba won the gold medal in shooting.

And the hero, Samar Hamza, reached the final for two consecutive years, achieving bronze and silver, and God willing, she will achieve gold next year.

These are considered (gracious sports) in Egypt.

As for not repeating his historical achievement, he comments: “We must continue to work with our heroes and refine their talents and skills more than what is happening now, and I hope that Egypt will achieve gold in the coming period.”

Playing in the name of Bahrain

In a big surprise after his retirement, Buji decided to play on behalf of Bahrain in the Asian Championship and achieved bronze in 2016. He tells about this period: “I was 38 years old and achieved for my country a historic achievement that was not achieved before, and the surrounding climate in Egypt did not allow for a new medal.”

Muhammad added: “It is true that the game is individual, but the medal is not achieved by the hero alone, but by a complete technical staff and good management. the same period.”

And he continues: “In parallel, negotiations took place to train the American team. I trained it for 6 months, and a friend spoke with Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad and Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad. When I learned about the support of great personalities in Bahrain and the strength of the relationship between the two countries, and sports represent the soft forces of Egypt, I went to Bahrain as a beautiful response. For the Arab countries that often stood next to Egypt in its crises, and the goal was to establish Roman wrestling there, so I was surprised by the treachery and the attack and preferred to train the American team.”

And about not representing Egypt again, Abdel Fattah continued in his statements to “Sky News Arabia”: “The lists of the International Federation indicate that if the player represents another country, he is not entitled to return to represent the first country (the mother), and therefore I could not play again in the name of Egypt.”

write off for two weeks

The Egyptian Wrestling Federation, headed by Hassan Al-Haddad, decided to write off Mohamed Abdel-Fattah and prevent him from practicing any sporting activity related to wrestling inside Egypt as a player, referee, coach or administrator after representing the State of Bahrain.

Abdel-Fattah comments: “The decision was canceled after only two weeks, because I obtained the approval of the Egyptian Wrestling Federation before representing Bahrain. Some members of the federation said that they did not attend the session, and some confusion occurred, and I would unfortunately go to the judiciary, but the intervention of the current Minister of Sports Ashraf Sobhi, and indeed the decision was immediately cancelled. I am now entitled to run for the presidency of the Federation.”

As for his preference for training in the United States and not in Egypt, he says: “The climate in America is completely different, completely historical in the name of Egypt. It is followed that any star who shines is assigned to an administrative body and qualified until he moves to the technical staff. Unfortunately, that did not happen to me in Egypt.”

Rehabilitation in America

He continues: “While America began negotiating with me on the same day of my retirement, and I was qualified to study for two full years, and I took courses in training science, sports psychology and others, and it was not possible for me to obtain these courses in Egypt, but I did not skimp on my homeland in Something, and my love for her does not depend on my affiliation with the Egyptian Wrestling Federation.”

Boji reveals the nature of his role in the story of Youssef Hamid’s transfer from the United States to Egypt: “Youssef is an American player of Egyptian origin, born and lived in America, and he won the world silver in the name of America 2018 under 23 years old. I spoke with the player and with Essam Nawar, head of the Egyptian Wrestling Federation, and now He plays in the name of Egypt, weighing 130 kilos, and he did not achieve what he achieved in America for reasons that the Egyptian Federation is asking about, and I think I returned the favor to my country because I brought them an integrated player.”

The Egyptian champion indicated that he is in constant contact with the Egyptian Wrestling Federation, saying: “At some time I will return and nominate myself for the Egyptian Wrestling Federation and achieve what I want on the ground and contribute to the qualification of new champions. I have many ideas for developing individual games in Egypt, and I hope to deliver my voice The Egyptian Ministry of Sports.

Egyptian wrestling development

Abdel-Fattah presented a project to develop wrestling in Egypt in 2014, and part of it was implemented in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: “The idea is to establish a league between clubs, linking individual games with football, handball, volleyball and basketball, and attracting the public. At the end of the sports season, we see who is the best sports club and is done Offering large financial prizes and sponsorship companies will take care of everything. The idea will help the public to identify the champions of individual games and even support them because they represent their clubs, especially those under 23 years old, but no one cares about them. The world this year in the name of France.

Boge continued to lead the US national team from 2016 until now, commenting on this: “America is a country that leads the world in sports and sports science, has a highly advanced sports science, and holds an amazing wrestling league in universities, but in Egypt, now it is changing for the better and there is a great effort It was done in the new republic, and I hope that Egypt will nominate itself to receive the 2036 Olympics.”