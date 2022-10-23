Ambra Angiolini still at the center of gossip: that’s who she was spotted with

Over the last few hours Ambra Angiolini is back to being once again at the center of gossip. The reason? The name of the actress is occupying the pages of the main gossip newspapers for an alleged flirtation. In fact, some shots have been published that portray the ex-partner of Massimiliano Allegri in the company of a well-known singer.

To launch the scoop on Ambra Angiolini was the newspaper ‘Dagospia’ which shared the photos of the judge of X-Factor in the company of one of the most beloved singers of Italian music, Gianluca Grignani. According to reports from the well-known newspaper, the two were spotted in the car and it seems that there was a certain confidence between them.

Following the circulation of the gossip in question, those directly involved did not speak out on the matter and therefore decided to remain silent. We just have to wait for the next few days to discover the reason so Ambra and Gianluca Grignani were together in the middle of the night in Milan.

It is not the first time that Ambra Angiolini finds herself at the center of the pages of the gossip newspapers for alleged flirt. In fact, at the end of September, the judge X-Factor was immortalized together with a well-known Italian actor, Francesco Scianna.

The pages of the newspaper ‘Diva e Donna’ told of the romantic evening that the couple would spend together. Also on that occasion, the directly concerned did not confirm or deny the gossip in circulation, thus preferring to remain silent without leaving any statement to the newspapers or on their social pages.

Returning to the sighting with Gianluca Grignani, at the moment we do not know why the actress and the singer were spotted together. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if there will be light on this story that is very intriguing to the many lovers of gossip.