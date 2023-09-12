The Nemesio Camacho El Campín stadium, Bogotá’s main sports venue, will undergo a renovation that is expected to change the face of the city. The project has obtained the endorsement of the Confis, it is estimated that the total cost of the remodeling is $2.8 billion, a significant investment that will aim to turn the stadium into a place in the best European style.

Planned improvements include the installation of a retractable roof and an increase in spectator capacity, which will go from 39,000 to 46,500, including the boxes.



In addition to improvements in sports infrastructure, the project will include the construction of offices, some restaurants around the stadium and a special space for the Bogotá Philharmonic.

Images (mockup) of the remodeled stadium.

The work will be carried out under the model of public-private partnership, which will allow joint financing to carry out this ambitious urban transformation and the stadium is expected to be renovated by mid-2027.

ANDThe El Campín stadium, inaugurated in August 1938, has been an emblematic place in the city for almost 85 years. This renovation represents an important step towards modernizing Bogotá’s sports infrastructure and improving the experience for fans and spectators.

🚨 Remodeling of the 🏟️ El Campín is approved by the Mayor’s Office of Bogotá and in December it will be known who is awarded it Next Wednesday the IDRD will announce it to the media For now there is only one proponent… CDEC The 🏟️ will have a capacity of 46,500 people including boxes pic.twitter.com/VJAgMsDtOT — Alexis Rodriguez (@alexisnoticias) September 9, 2023

Key day to know the progress in El Campín

This Wednesday, September 13, will be a key day to learn about new developments at the Nemesio Camacho El Campín stadium, since The Mayor’s Office of Bogotá will officially present the plans for the remodeled infrastructure, after approving the project.



It is expected that in December of this year the construction company that will be in charge of giving a new image to the El Campín stadium will be known and that the works will begin in 2024.

This would be the new camp.

