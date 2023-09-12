Traffic accidents | The Belgian cyclist’s suspected illness caused a chain crash

Belgian cyclist Nathan Van Hooydonck, 27, is fighting for his life in hospital.

Professional cyclist Nathan Van Hooydonck was rushed to the hospital after a traffic accident in the morning, says Het Nieuwsblad newspaper.

Belgian Van Hooydonck, 27, had stopped at a traffic light in the Belgian municipality of Kalmthout. It is believed that he had a seizure, as a result of which he had pressed the gas pedal and caused a multi-car chain crash.

Van Hooydonck had to be resuscitated at the scene of the accident and was rushed to the hospital.

Later on Tuesday, it emerged that Van Hooydonck had regained consciousness and that his condition is no longer life-threatening.

“Additional investigations are necessary in order to find out why Nathan’s condition suddenly deteriorated while he was driving,” informed the Jumbo–Visma cycling team.

The pregnant wife of the Belgian cyclist was sitting in the seat of the rider at the time of the incident. He survived the incident without any physical injuries.

The couple has experienced hard times in recent years. In December 2021, their newborn son died at just three days old.

Van Hooydonck has been competing as a professional since 2017.

During the last three years, the Belgian has been part of the Jumbo-Visma team, which is considered the largest in the sport, and has worked as a valued assistant driver to the team captains.

In the currently ongoing Tour of Spain, Jumbo-Visma has almost unheard of three first places under its control.

Team driver Attila Valter told Cyclingnews after Tuesday’s stage, that the team members had received information about Van Hooydonck’s resignation just before the last climb of the day.

“We got some bad news today and I wanted to win for my best friend. Fortunately, now there is good news about his condition, which is a great relief for me and the whole team”, said Tuesday’s stage winner, second in the overall race Jonas Vingegaard.

The top spot in the Tour of Spain is held by an American Sepp Kuss. The competition ends on Sunday.