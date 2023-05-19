The Bogotá Soccer League pointed out Pedro Ignacio Rodríguez Rodríguezowner of Besser, a women’s soccer school, will not be able to enter the venues where matches are played and the entity’s offices, due to being accused of sexual abuse.

The League “reserves the right of admission of Pedro Ignacio Rodríguez in all sports venues where matches of the LFB and its teams take place,” the entity said.

“Given the nature of the private law entity of the Bogotá Soccer League, whose purpose is to promote, sponsor and organize the practice of soccer and its sports modalities, within the territorial scope of the district,” the determination was made.

Rodríguez was accused by several parents of the abuse club, in a letter they sent to the Ministry of Sport, when the person in charge of the portfolio was the Olympic medalist, María Isabel Urrutia.

“Sebastián Rodríguez has been denounced by all of us because, taking advantage of his profession, of power over our underage daughters, he has engaged in multiple abusive sexual practices with them,” the complaint said at the time.

And he adds: “”Pedro Rodríguez, Sebastián’s father and owner of the club and also denounced, is aware of this and far from making decisions to avoid it, he has shown total disregard for the rights of girls.”

