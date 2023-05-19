PSG have not yet tied the only competition in which they are still alive. In the absence of three days to play, they only distance themselves six points from Lens. No more punctures can be allowed, as the title options could be complicated. Below we show you the possible starting lineup of the team led by Galtier:
BY- Donnarumma: The Italian goalkeeper has become PSG’s main goalkeeper and, as usual, will be the starter for this match.
CAD – Zaire Emery: The last time Acharf Hakimi was sent off, the PSG youth squad occupied this position. Against Auxerre you have ballots to play there again due to injuries.
DFC-Marquinhos: The captain is one of the essential players in the PSG squad. If he’s available, he should play, since he’s the most complete defenseman on the team. He just renewed until 2028.
DFC- Sergio Ramos: The Spanish defender is a guarantee in the defensive line. Although there is no word on his renewal yet, he brings a wealth of experience to the team.
DFC- Pereira: It is likely that we will see Danilo as a central defender, as the defense needs to be strengthened due to the casualties suffered by Galtier’s Paris Saint Germain.
CAI-Bernat: He has been playing in the last few games. It is possible that Galtier trusts the Spanish side again for this game against A.uxerrre
MC-Verratti: You need to recover the rhythm of the game. We all know about his talent as he is a key midfielder for the team. He will once again occupy a position in the starting eleven.
MC- Fabian: It is very likely that we will see Fabián Ruiz as a third midfielder, since he has the ability to control the pace of the game from the creation zone.
MC – Vitinha: Another of PSG’s creative players. The young midfielder is likely to start against Auxerre. When creativity is needed in the area of play generation, he shines.
DC – Messi: Your divorce with the Parisian fans is a reality. Leon is doomed to leave Paris this summer. He will play one of his last games with the PSG shirt, being available, Galtier has no choice but to use him as a starter.
DC- Mbappé: In the striker position, we will see Mbappé again. The Frenchman was the author of PSG’s only goal in the defeat against Lorient, and he is the team’s main offensive reference.
Goalie: Donnarumma
Defenses: Emery, Marquinhos, Ramos, Danilo, Bernat
Midfielders: Verratti, Vitinha, Fabián Ruíz
strikers: Messi, Mbappe.
#PSGs #starting #lineup #face #Auxerre #Ligue
Leave a Reply