DThe trouble-plagued US aircraft manufacturer Boeing delivered significantly fewer aircraft in the first quarter than in the same period last year. From January to the end of March, 83 aircraft were delivered to customers – Last year there were 130 machines in the three months, according to the company's figures published on Tuesday.

Boeing has been struggling with serious quality problems for more than a year. The US regulatory authority FAA has therefore reduced production figures for the best-selling 737 MAX aircraft to the 2023 level. Boeing is allowed to produce 38 planes per month. The company had actually planned to have 50 machines from 2025.

Only 27 737-MAX aircraft were completed in January, as Chief Financial Officer Brian West announced in February. There has been no new information from the company since then. CEO David Calhoun has already announced his resignation at the end of the year because of the problems. He was actually supposed to fundamentally restructure Boeing after two 737 MAX planes crashed in 2018 and 2019, killing 346 people. The reason was design errors.

There has been an increasing number of Boeing aircraft breakdowns in recent months. In January, a Boeing 737 MAX lost a cabin door cover, in March a wheel came off during takeoff of a Boeing 777, and last week the takeoff of a 737 had to be aborted due to engine failure. On Sunday, a Boeing 737 had to turn back because the engine cowling came loose.