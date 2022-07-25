About 2,500 Boeing employees are expected to go on strike next month at three factories in the St. Louis, in the United States. The interruption, scheduled to begin on August 1, will come after the union of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers of District 837 votes against the proposal presented by the company.

The outage is planned to take place at Boeing’s St. Charles County, St. Louis County and Mascoutah, Illinois, according to St. Louis Post dispatch.

“We cannot accept a contract that is not fair and equitable as this company continues to make billions of dollars each year off the backs of our hardworking members,” the union said.

In a statement, the company said it was disappointed by the vote, but would now use its “contingency plan to support the continuity of operations in the event of a strike.” A spokesperson for the planemaker said the offer included competitive raises and a generous retirement plan that included Boeing employees’ retirement plan contributions up to 10% of their salary.

The company is expected to provide an update on its financials this week when it releases its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday. last week announced that Delta Air Lines had ordered 100 of its Model 737 planes. Source: Associated Press.