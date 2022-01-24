Bodybuilding Star bodybuilder George Peterson’s cause of death found out: underlying use of anabolic steroids

Peterson died last October just before the start of the Mr. Olympia race.

Bodybuilder George Petersonin October 6 sudden death the cause has survived. Peterson died of a sudden arrhythmia due to cardiovascular disease.

It tells about this, among other things Fitnessvolt.com.

Peterson died just shortly before Mr. Olympia. Peterson was found lifeless in his hotel room, and resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

According to the autopsy report, the use of anabolic steroids, boldenol and stanozole, had an effect on Peterson’s death. The death of a bodybuilder was defined as natural.

The report also mentions that Peterson’s heart had expanded to 500 grams. Among other things, long-term use of steroids can expand the size of the heart. An enlarged heart can cause arrhythmias, among other things.

Peterson had competed in professional bodybuilding since 2016, initially in the Classic series, from which he rose to the 212 series (competitors weighing up to 212 pounds, or 96.2 pounds) in 2020.

Because of his massive muscularity, Peterson was nicknamed Da Bull.