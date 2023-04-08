On March 27, an event occurred that shocked the entire world: a fire in the immigration station of Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua (Mexico) caused the death of 40 people.

As of today, according to the Ministry of Health, seven of them remain hospitalized in Ciudad Juárez. Meanwhile, nine are being treated in Mexico City, as they require respiratory or burn care.

After two weeks, the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) reported that this Friday, April 7, the repatriation of bodies began.

Julián David Villamil Arévalo, one of the victims.

The first person who died to be repatriated was Julián David Villamil, the 22-year-old Colombian who was trying to cross the border into the United Stateswhere his girlfriend was waiting for him.

Valentina Soto told Snail Radio that his partner dreamed of helping his family and for this he worked in Corabastos carrying bundles of potatoes. Thus, and with the efforts of others close to him, he managed to save 30 million pesos for the trip.

“We came to fight it, clean bathrooms… whatever we had”Soto said to the mentioned medium.

However, the so-called ‘coyotes’ abandoned it and it later fell into the hands of Migration agents.

When will the other deceased migrants be transferred?

The statement from the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection ensures that “seven bodies of people from El Salvador are being transferred by land, accompanied by the National Guard.” This same Saturday they would cross the border through Chiapas.

The bodies of the 11 people from Guatemala require air transportwhich will take place next week.

On the other hand, “relatives of six deceased Honduran migrants are in the process of identifying the bodies and a flight to their country of origin will be scheduled.”

The same goes for those from Venezuela. The authorities of this country reported that On Tuesday, personnel specialized in fingerprints will travel to identify them.

“The Government of Mexico reiterates that there will be no impunity and those who are responsible, according to the investigations of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), must answer before the law,” the text concludes.

Daisy Contreras

