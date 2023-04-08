Third day of intensive care for Silvio Berlusconi, hospitalized since Wednesday morning at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan for a rather aggressive pneumonia which, according to his personal doctor, Alberto Zangrillo, arose as a consequence of the chronic myelomonocytic leukemia from which the former prime minister suffers time ago.

“It’s tough but I’ll make it this time too” the words of the Knight reported by the Journal. Meanwhile, supporters, as well as the family, have rallied openly around the leader of Forza Italia. Yesterday the five children visited him all together. While the party is thinking about an internal reorganization and the future replacement of the leader. “Nobody talks about congresses, nobody argues,” Antonio Tajani cut short.

Yesterday in the morning, the wishes of the Head of State Sergio Mattarella and the secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein arrived for a speedy recovery. However, no update has been released or leaked on the evolution of Berlusconi’s conditions. After the note issued yesterday by Zangrillo and by the head of Hematolgia Fabio Ciceri, silence can be said to have fallen.

