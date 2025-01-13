Those responsible for the Economy and Labor will meet this Monday to address the processing of the reduction in working hours, after two weeks of public confrontations because they do not share the same criteria regarding the agreement signed with the unions at the end of 2024. Yolanda Díaz was the one who requested the meeting this morning after gathering the Sumar ministers last Friday to increase pressure on the socialist wing of the Executive, since this matter had not been included in the day’s agenda of the Delegate Commission of Economic Affairs on January 13, which prevents him from going to the Council of Ministers tomorrow.

At first, Carlos Body’s department had established that housing policy had to be the focus of the debate this day due to the event in which the Government will announce more than a dozen measures in this area and which will be closed by the head of the Executive, Pedro Sánchez. However, shortly after, Economy sources confirmed that the ministers will meet this afternoon (without a specific time) and ruled out communicating the aspects discussed later because it was an “internal meeting.” Although, Díaz will seek that the head of Economy clarify “the reasons why a reduction in the working day to 37.5 hours has not yet been urgently processed.”

For Díaz, its urgent processing is essential, since since it is a draft law, if the usual channels and times are followed, he estimates that it would not come into force this year, since these initiatives have an average processing time of 15 months, as he warned. in an interview given to ‘La Vanguardia’. Body is in favor of accelerating its processing, as expressed in another interview in ‘El Correo’, but once it has reached the Council of Ministers, the previous step to be formally sent to the Congress of Deputies where it has to obtain the support from Junts, which has expressed its rejection of the measure to the main employers’ associations.