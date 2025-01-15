The second vice president of the Government and Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, and the Minister of Economy, Commerce and Business, Carlos Body, agreed this Wednesday that on January 27 it will be addressed in the Government’s Delegate Commission for Economic Affairs (Cdgae) the social dialogue agreement for the reduction of working hours.

The request for a new meeting, after last Monday’s meeting, was made by the Minister of Economy to the second vice president this Wednesday. They both agreed to meet this afternoon to follow up on negotiations between both ministriesafter agreeing last Monday on their position to continue meeting to negotiate the reduction of the working day to 37.5 hours in 2025.

Both Labor and Economy sources have agreed on this occasion in the message conveyed to the media, and have stated that they will continue working on this issue so that it goes to the Council of Ministers “as soon as possible.”

The measure could reach the Council of Ministers in approximately two weeksaccording to Work calculations. In this way, the “veto” that Yolanda Díaz has denounced that the Ministry led by Carlos Body was doing on the measure is unblocked.

This blockade that the head of Labor has denounced would be taking place through the Government’s Delegate Commission for Economic Affairs (Cdgae), the body where the issues that reach the Council of Ministers are decided and examined, and in which the decision will finally be debated. measure next January 27.