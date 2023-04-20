FromStephanie Munk close

Ukraine urgently needs ammunition – and the US wants to deliver. Stoltenberg makes a surprise visit to Kyiv. News ticker on the Ukraine war.

Update from April 20, 11:04 a.m.: A huge fireball over the capital of Ukraine, where war has been raging for a year and which is constantly being bombed by the Russian army: No wonder this caused massive excitement in Kiev on Thursday night. Like the Ukrainian news portal Ukrainska Pravda reported that around 10 p.m. residents of Kiev saw a bright ball of fire falling from the sky to the ground. Shortly thereafter, an air raid alarm broke out. The flash is said to have been seen as far away as Belarus.

Kyiv publicity boards posted a video of an unusually bright flash in the sky over the capital. pic.twitter.com/HJooXRFLDy — TheLazyEuropean (@TheLazyEU) April 20, 2023

But this time the people of Kiev got the all-clear: According to the report, the fireball was not a Russian bomb. First, it was said that a NASA satellite had crashed to earth. However, this was then denied: Apparently it is a meteorite that burned up in the earth’s atmosphere near Kiev. This was announced by the Space Agency of Ukraine.

War in Ukraine: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrives in Kiev for a surprise visit

Update from April 20, 10:17 am: NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg traveled to Ukraine under strict security measures and his visit was kept top secret. It is the Norwegian’s first visit to Kiev since the beginning of the Ukraine war. The NATO chief honored the fallen Ukrainian soldiers on the outer wall of the central St. Michael’s Monastery. Other program items were initially unknown. Alliance circles said that planned meetings would initially be kept secret for security reasons.

Update from April 20, 9:58 a.m.: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital Kiev on Thursday. This was confirmed by a spokesman for the defense alliance of the German Press Agency. Several Ukrainian media published images of the head of the military alliance in central Kiev. Among other things, he was seen in front of a memorial for killed Ukrainian soldiers in front of St. Michael’s Cathedral.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made a surprise trip to Kiev. © IMAGO/Emmi Korhonen

After Lula’s criticism of Putin: Lavrov promotes alliances against “blackmail attempts” in Latin America

KIEV/Managua – Brazil’s left-wing head of state Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine after harsh criticism from the US for his friendly attitude towards Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. Lula urges an end to the war, emphasizing US-EU responsibility.

Recording from April 18: Sergey Lavrov at a press conference in Venezuela © Yuri Cortez/AFP

News about the Ukraine war: Lavrov calls for resistance in Latin America

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is currently in Latin America to strengthen Russian relations there. Lavrov met authoritarian President Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua on Wednesday (April 19). Ortega’s government had repeatedly expressed its approval of Russia’s war of aggression.

During the trip, Lavrov denounced US sanctions against several left-wing governments in the region as “blackmail” and called for “uniting forces” against them. He called for joint resistance against alleged blackmail attempts by the West. “It is necessary to join forces to counter blackmail attempts and illegal unilateral pressure from the West,” Lavrov said Tuesday (April 18) in Caracas at a joint press conference with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil.

The Russian Foreign Minister had previously visited Brazil. In all three states (Brazil, Nicaragua, Venezuela) the governments are left-leaning; they are longstanding partners of Russia. Cuba is the last stop on Lavrov’s trip to Latin America.

News on the Ukraine war: USA announce new military aid for Ukraine

The US government has meanwhile announced new military aid for Ukraine in the amount of 325 million US dollars (almost 297 million euros). The package mainly contains ammunition for weapon systems such as the Himars multiple rocket launchers and artillery shells, said spokeswoman for US President Joe Biden, Karine Jean-Pierre, on Wednesday (April 19). According to the White House, the new aid comes from stocks of the US military.

“This new security assistance will enable Ukraine to continue valiantly defending itself in the face of Russia’s brutal, unprovoked and unjustified war,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The United States is considered Ukraine’s most important ally in the defense against the Russian invasion. (frs/AFP/dpa)

