The Argentine soccer transfer market continues to move at a fast pace and, while the clubs prepare for the official activity with demanding training sessions and summer friendly matches, the institutions try to put together the best possible squad.
In that sense, Boca Juniors moved slowly but surely, and closed the following signings. We review them.
Riquelme’s wish came true. From Elche (Spain), Darío Benedetto landed in Argentina and his transfer to Boca is already a reality. He was already officially presented, he practiced with his new teammates and he will soon add minutes.
This weekend the paperwork will arrive from the MLS so that Nicolás Figal, former Independiente and with a presence at Inter Miami, is Boca’s new reinforcement. Central defender with a good foot and a strong brand.
Gastón Ávila, a 20-year-old youth, returned from his loan with Rosario Central and stood out in the first friendly of the year against U de Chile, for which Riquelme was asked from Europe the cost of it. The team he consulted was none other than Olympique de Marseille. What will happen to the lefty? For now it stays.
