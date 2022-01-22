From the hand of Marcelo Gallardo, a successful coach who confirmed that he will continue for another year in charge of River, the “Millionaire” moved quickly in the transfer market and closed several signings.
Next, we review them one by one, keeping in mind that you still have some that are about to fall.
The 29-year-old Colombian midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero, new River Plate reinforcement. He came from Shenzhen FC. He signed as a free player at zero cost until December 2022.
Tomas Pochettino arrived at River on loan for 1 year, from Austin in the MLS. Emerged in Boca, he had no problem crossing the sidewalk. He can contribute a lot of offensive play to the River Plate team.
Emanuel Mammana signed a contract until December 2022 with an option of 1 more year. He arrived free from Zenit Russia. He returns to his house a versatile and very useful and capable defender.
Leandro González Pirez, central defender, signed with the Millionaire from Inter Miami of the United States MLS. A footballer who already knows what it is to put on the River Plate jacket, and who returns more mature.
It went on loan to Estudiantes de Caseros for having little filming, it went well and Gallardo asked for it back. He will fight from behind, of course, but that wink from the “Doll” is his motivation.
