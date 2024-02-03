Club Atlético Boca Juniors will undoubtedly be one of the great entertainers of the First Division, in the 2024 Professional League Cup, which will be the tournament of the first semester: the “Xeneize” was reinforced with Cristian Lema and Kevin Zenón, in addition to having with his brand new coach Diego Martínez.
However, the start was not auspicious for Boca, who visited Platense and did not leave a good image in the final 0-0, nor in the second match against Sarmiento de Junín, with a 1 to 1 equality as the local in the Nuevo Gasómetro. We review the possible lineup of the Boca team for this clash for the third day, against Tigerwhich comes from being beaten by Racing, 3 to 0.
“They are those games that hurt a lot, when according to the team's performance The fairest thing would have been to take the three points. Sarmiento's approach is logical, a team was superior, we had control of the first half, the early goal did not make us stop searching but it did make us have more peace of mind in that search. In the second half the team created many clear situations, they get angry and I never choose to lose, but If I have to lose points, this way with the level of the team it leaves me calmer“said Diego Martínez, the blue and gold coach.
Regarding the XI, it is likely that he will repeat the one he started against the “Green”, taking into account that he had no injuries or suspensions: although Cavani came out with pain, Martínez ruled out a serious injury and that is why he will once again bet on the scorer Uruguayan, which comes with wet powder.
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero
Defenders: Luis Advíncula, Jorge Figal, Cristian Lema and Frank Fabra
Frills: Luca Langoni, Jorman Campuzano, Pol Fernández, Kevin Zenón
Fronts: Edinson Cavani and Miguel Merentiel.
#Boca39s #lineup #visit #Tigre #date #Professional #League #Cup
Leave a Reply