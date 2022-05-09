After passing the qualifying stage without problems, Boca will face Defense and Justice for the 4th final of the Professional League Cup. Next, we review the eleven that Sebastián Battaglia tried for the upcoming qualifying duel:
Far from being overwhelmed by the level of Javier García, Sebastián Battaglia and Juan Román Riquelme respected No. 1 Agustín Rossi and they returned the bow in Copa Libertadores. He was up to the task and will continue under the three sticks. Good.
The Peruvian will have action again in the domestic contest due to the inconvenience of Carlos Izquierdoz. He will have the confidence of a National Team sidekick like Marcos Rojo. He may end up being a wall the last line.
Before a weak work of Agustín Sandez, Battaglia will return the left lane to Frank Fabra for a decisive duel. The Colombian is a lethal weapon for attack.
Advíncula is a fixture in the right lane of Battaglia’s defense when the big games loom. The Selection record positions him so firmly to the position.
One of the small battles that Battaglia won in recent times is this: Alan Varela, above all, as midfield owner. For the 4th final, he will continue to guard the area.
The former Argentine National Team is a fixture in the League Cup and he has less and less to return to a Libertadores field. Battaglia needs you available for your presence.
The Colombian will be in the game against Defense. It goes without saying: he has a huge advantage in the domestic contest, he is three steps above his peers and rivals. Will it be compatible with Salvio on the attack front?
The one that emerged from the Boca Juniors quarry, since they released him from the midfield axis, boosted its performance considerably. They cut off his wings and a while ago -little by little- they begin to grow again.
The Pipe Benedetto scored again on Saturday against Tigre and, despite the close competition with Luis Vázquez, he will be the first starter for this eliminatory duel. Leader.
The Toto Salvio will relegate Ramírez surprisingly for this clash and therefore he will once again form the attacking trident with Benedetto and Villa. Everyone hopes that name overpopulation is not in vain.
El Mellizo will have to collaborate with the recovery due to the absence of the versatile Juan Ramírez in midfield and still not forget about the gestation. A lot responsibility.
