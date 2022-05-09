This Sunday afternoon he was located the decomposing body of a woman in a scrub area in the municipality of Juárez, Nuevo León (Mexico).

According to sources close to the investigations, due to the clothing and other findings at the site where the body was, it could be Yolanda Martínez Cadena, a 26-year-old girl who has been missing since March 31.

The full identification of the victim will be obtained once the comparative DNA tests are carried out. It is worth mentioning that in previous days the Prosecutor’s Office carried out genetic tests on Yolanda’s relatives, on a provisional basis.

The State Attorney General’s Office reported that a woman who collected firewood in the mountains made the discovery about a hundred meters from Hortelanos street, near the road to San Mateo, in the Los Huertos neighborhood, and immediately called the number 911 to report the incident to the authorities.

The time of the report was received at 3:35 p.m. this Sunday; but still late at night, experts worked in the area to collect evidence, and carry out the transfer of the body to the Forensic Medical Service, in order to establish the causes of death and the full identification of the victim.

The 26-year-old girl disappeared after leaving her grandmother’s house in the Constituents neighborhood of Querétaro, in San Nicolás de los Garza.

Gerardo Martínez Bautista, Yolanda’s father, along with his son Gerardo, neighbors and some volunteers, began the search for his daughter, and this Sunday he commented that he was in poor health, to the extent that he had to be hospitalized for a blood pressure problem. to be able to continue this Monday in the search operations.

What is known about this case?

Her case occurred nine days before the disappearance of Debanhi Escobar, another 18-year-old girl whose case caused a stir, and after the femicide of Maria Fernanda, a university student who was found dead in a house in Apodaca.

Friends and relatives mobilized to demand his presentation alive. Meanwhile, the authorities issued the search file for her and in the first days videos were revealed in which the young woman was appreciated.

However, at first the family did not accept that it was Yolanda.

Gerardo Martinez, father of Yolanda Martínez Cadena, demanded the arrest of a suspect for the disappearance of his daughter and said he was very upset by the lack of capacity of the Prosecutor’s Office to proceed against the alleged perpetrator.Later, the family accepted that the woman in the videos presented was Yolanda.

did not leave voluntarily

On May 5, 37 days after the disappearance of Yolanda Martínez Cadena, her father held a meeting for three hours with personnel from the State Attorney General’s Office. He denied that her daughter had fled voluntarily and without communicating her decision or her fate, since he reiterated that he had a lot of communication with her.

The party for his daughter, who turned four on April 29, was pending, and he was looking for another job, because He left the one he had so that his work activity would allow him to take care of his daughter.

Regarding what Governor Samuel García said, that Yolanda was able to flee because she had been harassed by an uncle, the mother’s brother, who entered Yolanda’s room while intoxicated, he commented, “well, that’s what the file indicates. of investigation, but that information would only be given to him by the governor, because he was the one who took that information out of the folder, because it reached a point where the uncle is involved.”

And about that guy, he added, “he’s not arrested or anything, he’s just being investigated, just like Eduardo, Yolanda’s former romantic partner.” “But that doesn’t throw us much.”

“I am mentally prepared not for now but for my whole life, that I will accept anything, nothing more than that they do not leave my daughter like an animal, that they do not leave her lying anywhere, that they tell me where she is, I do not know how the law acts, nor against whom, because the only thing that matters to me is that my daughter appears,” declared José Gerardo Martínez.

Worrying situation in Nuevo León

In recent weeks, the femicides and disappearances of women have impacted public opinion in Nuevo León and even on a national scale, since on April 3 the disappearance of María Fernanda Conteras, 27, a professional graduated from the Tec from Monterrey, who was found dead five days later in a residence in Apodaca.

On the 9th, the 18-year-old Debanhi law student Susana Escobar Bazadúa disappeared in the municipality of Escobedo. was found lifeless and in a state of decomposition, in a cistern of the Nueva Castilla motel, near the site of kilometer 15.5 of the highway to Nuevo Laredo, where the day of her disappearance she had been abandoned by the driver, who performed the service outside of a platform with which he worked.

And since March 31, family, friends, and volunteers have been looking for Yolanda Martínez Cadena, 26, who disappeared after going to visit her grandmother, in the Constituents neighborhood of Querétaro, in the municipality of San Nicolás. de los Garzas, and began to take job applications in a commercial area of ​​the Mexico 86 neighborhood in Ciudad Guadalupe, in order to look for a job that could adapt to her needs to provide better care for her four-year-old daughter.

THE UNIVERSAL (GDA)