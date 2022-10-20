The statement is known in the context of the most recent measures of the US Government to return Venezuelan citizens who arrive illegally. The call for attention was made known by the head of mission of the International Organization for Migration in Mexico, Dana Graber, who stated that the conditions at the border are not adequate to receive those who are returned by the United States, in an attempt to curb unconventional migration.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM), an agency of the governing body of world diplomacy, expressed concern about the most recent measures approved by the United States Government in which it announced the expulsion of those Venezuelan citizens who try to cross illegally. its southern border illegal.

Dana Graber, head of the OIM mission in Mexico, stated in an interview with the EFE news agency that they are “concerned about the expansion of this Title 42 process, especially because it is against international standards and the ability for a person to apply for asylum in a country”.

According to Graber, the IOM is “very much against” Title 42, a measure implemented by the Donald Trump administration (2017-2021) and which, according to the official, is the justification used by Washington to return Venezuelan migrants who arrive by land.

“If we are seeing the situation in the north (of Mexico), the shelters are already saturated, there is no capacity to receive more people. In addition, in some of the cities the insecurity situation is very unstable and there are not the resources that these people need, if they’re going to expel more people under Title 42,” he said.

The truth is that, despite the fact that the United States is not a signatory to the UN Migration Pact, it has the right to manage the functioning of its borders, the entry of citizens of other nationalities and define the migratory status of those who enter its territory.

Mexico: fundamental factor in the management of the common border

Dana Graber also pointed out “the role that Mexico has is important, obviously, because they are accepting these people, more people expelled by Title 42, so there is an obligation to monitor their human rights.”

However, Marcelo Ebrard, foreign minister of that nation, announced on Wednesday that his country had received some 1,768 Venezuelan citizens deported from the United States since the beginning of the measure.

A Venezuelan migrant asks for money to continue his journey to the United States in San José, Costa Rica, on October 05, 2022. Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP

According to Ebrard, so far this year at least 77,000 Venezuelans who requested refuge when entering its southern border have been reported in its territory. The head of Mexican diplomacy also confirmed that Title 42 “is not an agreement with Mexico, it is a measure of the United States.”

Mexico also becomes more important as Washington does not have diplomatic relations with Caracas, which makes it difficult to develop repatriation programs.

The number of Venezuelan migrants increases

Despite the IOM representative’s complaint, he recognized “the importance” of the asylum application system implemented by Washington in this context. It will allow some 24,000 Venezuelans to apply for refugee status if they arrive in its territory by air and with a sponsor. A plan to prevent massive illegal crossing of its borders.

Graber pointed out that 80% of the migrants seeking a better life heading north and crossing the Darién jungle are from Venezuela. In this sense, the US authorities reported some 33,000 Venezuelans, only in the month of September.

A Venezuelan migrant shows a photo on her mobile phone with her family of nine as they passed through the Darien jungle, in San José, Costa Rica, on October 5, 2022. © AFP – Ezequiel Becerra

This scenario proposes a close collaboration between the International Organization for Migration and the Mexican Government. “We need more resources, without a doubt, because the shelters are already at capacity, most of the shelters in the north are saturated, so what they will need is to identify more spaces for these people,” he concluded.

Causes of migration

The situation of Venezuelan migrants is complex. According to studies carried out by the IOM, citizens of that nationality “have no interest in staying in the countries they are crossing in Central America or even in Mexico, they want to reach the United States,” stressed the representative in Mexico of the Migration Agency.

Another aspect to take into account is the serious economic situation and other aspects facing the South American country. The collapse of oil prices and a poor internal direction of those vast resources that the country possesses ruined the “Saudi Venezuela”, as that nation was known in times of oil boom.

A man gives money to a family of Venezuelan migrants on Paseo Liquidambar in Tegucigalpa, on October 13, 2022. Orlando SIERRA / AFP

As an example of the situation that exists there, the Reuters news agency presents figures from the NGO Observatorio Financiero Venezolano, in which it is known that the minimum wage in that country is around 15 dollars, while the price of a basic basket of a family of five was around $370 at the end of September.

The reason for the restrictive measure

The measures take place in an electoral context in the United States and migration management is one of the issues with which the Republican party is stalking Democratic President Joe Biden, who is facing one of the strongest migratory waves on record.

Another of the causes that motivates a significant number of Venezuelans to travel north illegally is the granting by the US government of temporary protection status to those who were on US soil.

More than 150 Venezuelans were detained on the Mexican-American border in a period between October 2020 and August 2022. A figure higher than that of fiscal year 202, in which 48,000 were reported. A number that represents more than Honduran, Salvadoran and Guatemalan migrants combined, according to the Reuters agency, citing United States government authorities.

With EFE and Reuters