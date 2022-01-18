With everything and that the directors of Club América launched a final offer last weekend in which they met and even improved the expectations of colo colo by the Argentine player Paul Solari, the Andean team ended up determining that the 20-year-old youth is non-transferable.
The azulcrema team made several offers for the footballer until reaching the point of complying with what was requested by the cacique directive of 4 million dollars for the player, however, this Monday, January 17, they announced that he would not be sold this semester with the premise of having him to play the Copa Libertadores.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The Andean directive would have offered the directive headed by Santiago Baths that they could sell the player from the next semester once the institution’s continental commitments were covered, but the azulcremas did not give the go-ahead, since they need reinforcement as soon as possible.
In such a way that the board began negotiations with another player to cover the position of far right that has simply been denied to the institution and that urgently needs to be reinforced for Clausura 2022.
So far there is talk of the possibility of signing Paul Arriola and possibly another option is contemplated, in addition, they have already finalized the signings of Alexander Zendejas Y Jorge Mere.
#America #decision #signing #Pablo #Solari #reveals #Colo #Colos #position
Leave a Reply