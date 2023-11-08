The fans, players and directors of the Argentine club Boca Juniors They have not finished passing the bitter pill that the loss of the Conmebol Libertadores Cup against the Brazilian Fluminense left them last Saturday and in the midst of that situation the administrators of the ‘xeneize’ team They will have to choose a new coach, after the resignation of Jorge Almirón.

This scenario also occurs one month before the elections of the new president of one of the most important clubs in Argentina and, according to the Argentine newspaper The nationit will be the fifth time during this administration that the club evaluates the pros and cons of the candidates to assume the responsibility of leading this team.

Why does Pékerman sound?

The range of candidates is wide and among the names that have emerged is that of former Colombia National Team coach José Néstor Pékerman. The Argentine strategist is close to Juan Román Riquelme (who is the vice president of that club) since the 1997 Under 20 World Cup in Malaysia, when both became champions with the Argentine team.

Pékerman, according to The nationis a “constant source of consultation for the idol (Riquelme)” and they had a dialogue during the days after Hugo Ibarra’s dismissal and while the club was waiting for a response from Gerardo Martino. Pékerman proposed to Riquelme to talk again in case Tata does not accept the position. However, he did not call him again.

“From one day to the next, Almirón appeared. José would have loved the challenge, even knowing that in Boca the only thing that matters is winning the Libertadores, and that is not healthy for any serious project. But they are the rules of the game,” a source told the media in question.

Other candidates

Several coaches, some who are directing and others who are free, are also dreaming of directing Boca Juniors. Some of them are the following:

Ricardo Gareca, who has been mentioned as Riquelme’s favorite; Rodolfo Arruabarrena and Guillermo Barros Schelotto, who were at the xeneize bank between August 2014 and December 2018.

In addition to these, there are Fernando Gago, who had a good time at Racing, Gabriel Milito, who has a good relationship with Riquelme since their coexistence in Spain and in the Argentine team.

