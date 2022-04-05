Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Boca Juniors arrives in Cali and unleashes madness: great reception

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 5, 2022
in Sports
Boca Juniors

Boca arrived in Cali on Monday.

Photo:

Boca Juniors Twitter

Boca arrived in Cali on Monday.

Fans of the Argentine club were attentive to the arrival of the team.

With the memory still alive of its premature elimination in the last edition,
Boca Juniors debuts in the Copa Libertadores de América-2022 on Tuesday visiting the Colombian champion, Deportivo Caliled by an old acquaintance, former River Teófilo Gutiérrez.

The ‘xeneize’ carries the sanctions of defender Marcos Rojo and attacker Sebastián Villa, regular starters, suspended for five and six dates, respectively, for attacking rivals from Atlético Mineiro after falling to the Brazilians in a controversial round of 16 series on last year.

Madness in Cali

The sugar team arrived on Monday night in the city of Cali and He immediately went to the concentration hotel.

There was madness outside, where dozens of fans in Boca jerseys waited to see the players. Some even went past security to get closer to the players.

in the delegation there are the Colombians Jorman Campuzano and Frank Fabra.

Cali and Boca will play this Tuesday in Palmaseca, in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, from 7:30 p.m.

SPORTS

