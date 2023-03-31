This week has been quite important for fans of Nintendobecause a new gameplay of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, in which more movements are appreciated within the map. All this was accompanied by the revelation of accessories such as a special edition Pro Controller, and of course, the switches smelled.

This device recently went on pre-order at Amazon Mexicowith a price of $10,299 MX, which deviates a bit from the suggested one compared to USA, since it costs there $349 USDan equivalent to just over $6,000 MX. Then the profit of $4,000nor it has been liked by fans who have already criticized the figure.

This anger comes directly from those who think that it is an abusive price, since in other stores like Amazon in your division Japanesewhere already with shipping it comes out in a little more than $6,000 MX. Thus, many have chosen to pre-sell their imported edition, only there is the risk of the guarantee, since it only applies in the country where it was purchased.

Something that also surprised is that, despite everything, the pre-sale of the console has ended, so the most seasoned fans of Zelda and Nintendo They don’t mind paying almost double the price for their collector’s edition. This was demonstrated when the game was released with special items in the same store and sold out after a few seconds.

Remember that the LED Switchspecial ition of Zelda is put up for sale 28th of April.

Via: discounts

Editor’s note: The truth is very expensive, but that’s what happened with other similar editions such as Splatoon 3 and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, at least in the national edition. Requesting it imported is also valid, but the problem is the guarantee if it does not work correctly.