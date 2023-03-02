At the Madre de Ciudades Stadium in Santiago del Estero, Boca Juniors thrashed Patronato de Paraná 3-0 with a hat-trick by Darío Benedetto and became champion of the Argentine Super Cup, establishing itself as the most winning club nationwide, leaving behind its classic rival River Plate.
Negro Ibarra’s team arrived at 52 titles adding National Leagues and Cups and surpassed the “Millionaire” by one, so we will review the historical table of Argentine soccer in this area below.
The “Cyclone” is fifth in the historical table of local tournaments, with 17: 15 leagues and two national cups. In addition, he adds five internationals.
Avellaneda’s “Red” is a specialist in international titles, but in the locals it is behind its classic rival Racing. He adds 25 in this aspect: 16 leagues and 9 national cups.
The Academy won 18 leagues and 15 cups, reaching 33 national titles. It also has 6 internationals, reaching a total of 39.
The “Millionaire” boasted of being the most successful at the national level since 1991, although in recent months he shared that merit with Boca Juniors. Now it was surpassed.
With 35 leagues and 17 cups, “Xeneize” climbed to the top of this ranking with the Argentine Super Cup recently won, leaving behind its classic rival. In general, Boca also leads with 74 conquests. River is 69.
#Boca #establishes #winning #table #titles #Argentine #soccer
Leave a Reply