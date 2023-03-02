





06:50 Stock image. A specimen of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the main vector of dengue, through a microscope at the Fiocruz institute, in Recife, Brazil, on January 27, 2016. © Felipe Dana / AP

There are six German tourists who were infected with the dengue virus in Ibiza, in the Balearic Islands, during 2022. The Mediterranean countries are the ones with the greatest presence of the vector that transmits the disease, and if the vector exists, there is a possibility that the disease spreads. An increasingly real possibility, moreover, as a result of climate change, which encourages this type of tropical disease to spread to new territories.