Boca is preparing for 2022 and will have the goal of winning the Copa Libertadores. The arrival of Darío Benedetto filled the Xeneize fans with hope, but Luis Vásquez is making merits to continue in the team.
The 20-year-old striker has scored in the last two games and was the star of the 1-0 win against San Lorenzo. After a year of adaptation, He is seen with great confidence and has already shown that the responsibility of being Boca’s 9 did not weigh him down.
Benedetto left an excellent memory of his last stage, but he will have to earn a place in training. In soccer, you don’t play for your last name or for history, and reality indicates that Vásquez has a great present.
Unlike the juvenile Pipa comes with little filming in his last club and did not have the level that was expected in Europe. It is clear that he is a player of hierarchy, but a good competition for the position is coming.
Will they be able to play together? The protagonists spoke about this possibility.
Benedict: “Vázquez is a great player, he is a scorer. And it is the same competition at the time when Wanchope and other players were there. Competing well in training and that helps everyone, he is a great player and then the decisions are made by the coach , but calmly we could play together”.
Vazquez: “I’m happy with Pipa’s return, it’s something very important for the club. When I was in Reserve, I had him as a reference. It makes me very happy too and we’re both going to improve”.
Battaglia: “The internal competition we have is very good. Luis has to continue in the same way. He continues to grow, scoring goals. We are very happy with him. The Benedetto thing, I don’t have to say what kind of player he is. It adds up all the experience. It’s going to be a great help for Luis and all the forwards. We’re all trying to add up and form a great team. There’s a lot of competition ahead”.
